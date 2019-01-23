Frisco officials have approved updated plans for a mixed-use development on the Dallas North Tollway.

The 14-acre property is just south of Frisco's Dr Pepper Ballpark on the east side of the tollway at Ikea Drive. It's one of the largest undeveloped properties near the popular Stonebriar Centre mall.

Frisco's planning and zoning commission has given the go-ahead for the Roughrider Plaza project's layout, which includes a 311-room hotel, three office buildings and four retail buildings surrounding a new public park.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Head to New Home