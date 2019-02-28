Dallas Skyline To Go Blue for Colon Cancer Awareness

Dallas' skyline will be bathed in blue from March 3 through March 10 for colon cancer awareness. In the past, the city has turned blue to support the Dallas Police Department (photo).

To kick off Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March, 13 iconic Dallas skyscrapers will turn their lighting blue from Sunday, March 3 through March 10.

ColonoscopyAssist, a colon cancer screening program based in DFW, is helping organize the downtown event with the hopes of bringing attention to colon cancer, the nation's second-leading cause of cancer death. The company helps make screenings affordable for the uninsured by offering discounted, flat-rate colonoscopies for people in 30 states.

The 13 buildings that have committed to turn their exterior lights blue every night for the duration of the week include:

Thanksgiving Tower at 1601 Elm Street

Hunt Oil Building at 1900 North Akard Street

Bank of America Plaza at 901 Main Street

The Joule Hotel at 1530 Main Street

One Arts Plaza at 1722 Routh Street

One Uptown at 2619 McKinney Avenue

17Seventeen McKinney at 1717 McKinney Avenue

SkyHouse Dallas at 2320 N. Houston Street

The Davis at 1309 Main Street

Whitacre Tower at 208 S. Akard Street

The Lorenzo Hotel at 1011 S. Akard Street

Chase Tower at 2200 Ross Avenue

The Centrum at 3102 Oak Lawn Avenue

The mayors of Plano and Irving have also signed on to support the event.

"The City of Plano supports healthy lifestyles so that our citizens can enjoy a high quality of life. We were pleased to join our other cities in the Metroplex to help raise awareness about access to affordable screenings by declaring March 2019 as Colon Cancer Awareness Month," Plano Mayor Henry LaRosiliere said.

As part of a larger coordinated effort by the Colon Cancer Coalition, buildings in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Wichita Falls will also be illuminating blue during the same week.