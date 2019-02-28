Dallas Skyline To Go Blue for Colon Cancer Awareness - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Skyline To Go Blue for Colon Cancer Awareness

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Skyline To Go Blue for Colon Cancer Awareness
    Dallas' skyline will be bathed in blue from March 3 through March 10 for colon cancer awareness. In the past, the city has turned blue to support the Dallas Police Department (photo).

    To kick off Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March, 13 iconic Dallas skyscrapers will turn their lighting blue from Sunday, March 3 through March 10.

    ColonoscopyAssist, a colon cancer screening program based in DFW, is helping organize the downtown event with the hopes of bringing attention to colon cancer, the nation's second-leading cause of cancer death. The company helps make screenings affordable for the uninsured by offering discounted, flat-rate colonoscopies for people in 30 states.

    The 13 buildings that have committed to turn their exterior lights blue every night for the duration of the week include:  

    Thanksgiving Tower at 1601 Elm Street
    Hunt Oil Building at 1900 North Akard Street
    Bank of America Plaza at 901 Main Street
    The Joule Hotel at 1530 Main Street
    One Arts Plaza at 1722 Routh Street
    One Uptown at 2619 McKinney Avenue
    17Seventeen McKinney at 1717 McKinney Avenue
    SkyHouse Dallas at 2320 N. Houston Street
    The Davis at 1309 Main Street
    Whitacre Tower at 208 S. Akard Street
    The Lorenzo Hotel at 1011 S. Akard Street
    Chase Tower at 2200 Ross Avenue
    The Centrum at 3102 Oak Lawn Avenue

    S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

    [NATL] S. Carolina Pediatrician to Stop Seeing Unvaccinated Patients

    A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. 

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

    The mayors of Plano and Irving have also signed on to support the event.

    "The City of Plano supports healthy lifestyles so that our citizens can enjoy a high quality of life. We were pleased to join our other cities in the Metroplex to help raise awareness about access to affordable screenings by declaring March 2019 as Colon Cancer Awareness Month," Plano Mayor Henry LaRosiliere said.

    As part of a larger coordinated effort by the Colon Cancer Coalition, buildings in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Wichita Falls will also be illuminating blue during the same week.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices