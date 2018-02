T-Mobile and Sprint say Dallas will be among the first cities in the country where the companies will test out 5G.

It's a faster, more reliable internet network companies all over are working to build.

Dallas-based AT&T announced last week that it, too, will test its 5G network in Dallas.

Along with Dallas, Waco and Atlanta are among the first cities in the country to get 5G, and more cities are expected to be announced in the coming months.