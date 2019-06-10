Dallas Sanitation Will Pick-Up Brush, Storm Debris

They city of Dallas has announced plans to assist residents with cleanup efforts after Sunday's severe thunderstorm.

They city said Monday morning that sanitation services are working to pickup brush and storm debris but that storm debris must be separated from regular trash and other non storm-related bulk trash. Bulk and brush will continue for June but residents are ask to limit bulk set-outs in June, if possible. Additionally, July bulk collection will be limited to brush and storm debris and regular bulk pickup will resume Aug. 1.

Extra crews are being brought in to assist in the collection, and staging areas are being activated to reduce the delay in crews picking up debris and returning to affected areas.

Residents can call 311 or use the OurDallas App to report storm debris and downed limbs in roadways.

Code Compliance will not issue citations for brush and storm debris placed for pickup.

Sanitation Transfer Stations are open for residents to drop off any brush and storm debris. Find locations at dallaszerowaste.com.