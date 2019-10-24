Dallas, Richardson Announce Plans for Storm Debris Pickup

The cities of Dallas and Richardson announced plans to pick up debris from impacted neighborhoods from Sunday's storms.

Dallas

The city of Dallas has deployed crews to coordinate the removal of storm debris.

All brush and bulk trash collection that is regularly scheduled will be suspended until the end of November.

Residents not impacted by the Oct. 20 storms should not place any brush or bulky items until further notice, the city said. Meantime, residents can drop off any brush, bulk and storm debris at Sanitation Services Stations. Go here to find a location.

Bulk trash collection will resume at the end of November with neighborhoods usually included with Week 4 services.

Residents who were impacted by the storms should expect a large presence of emergency vehicles in the area of thoroughfares and residential areas. Starting next week, the city’s brush and bulk collections will be suspended for four weeks to focus on the storm cleanup.

Residents should call 311 to report any downed power lines and storm debris blocking roadways.

The cities of Arlington and Fort Worth are assisting in the cleanup.

The Bachman Recreation Center overnight shelter is closed; however, it is serving as a respite center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For immediate needs, residents should contact the Red Cross at 1-800- RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.

Go here to see a list of roads that are closed and here is a map of street closures from the city.

Richardson

The city hired contractors to monitor and manage the removal of storm-related debris from public property and public rights of way.

The city contractors will not pick up normal household trash or recycling. The city urges residents to keep debris separate from household trash.

Contractors hired for repair or demolition at a private property must remove and dispose of their debris, rather than placing it in the right of way.

All vehicles in the impacted area will need to move from neighborhood streets when debris clearing vehicles arrive to allow for passage of oversized trailers.

DallasNews These Five Zip Codes Are the Unhealthiest in Dallas County

Clean vegetative debris should be placed separately from construction/demolition debris and other materials such as appliances.