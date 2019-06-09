Dallas Retirement Community Damages in Sunday Storm

The roof of the front lobby collapsed at a North Dallas retirement community.

NBC 5 viewer Bill Thrash sent in photos of the damage after Sunday's storms.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says when firefighter arrived they saw the roof had collapsed into the lobby of The Reserve at North Dallas Senior Living Community in the 12000 block of Coit Road.

No one was injured, but Urban Search and Rescue was sent in to check it out.

The building did not lose power but did lose its sprinkler system as a result of the collapse.

All 233 residents were allowed to stay at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue implemented a Fire Watch, which means two fire inspectors will keep an eye on the community overnight and through tomorrow until repairs can be made to the sprinkler system.