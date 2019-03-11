Dallas Residents Fight High-Rise Rezoning Proposal

Northern Dallas residents who live near N. Central Expressway and Mockingbird Lane are concerned over a developer's rezoning high-rise proposal.

The Residences At The Highland condominiums on the southwest side of the intersection has 59 units and stands at 135 feet.

There's a building proposal for a 300-foot condo to be built on an empty lot just south of The Residences. Residents are concerned that the developer’s plans exceed current zoning restrictions.

"Current zoning restrictions prohibit development above 135 feet, which is the height of our building," said Tom Curtis, board representative for the Residences at the Highlands HOA.

Curtis has lived at Residences at the Highland since 2007. The area is a short walk away from Mockingbird Station and the Katy Trail, and located near University Park and Southern Methodist University.

"We are not against growth. We knew something would be built here eventually, but we would like to have some say in it and give our input," Curtis said. "We want to make sure it ends up tot be the appropriate scale, appropriate density and all the safety issues are corrected," said Curtis.

Negotiations are still being finalized. Residents are putting together resources to hire a zoning consultant as the fight continues.

The potential building developers could not be reached for comment.