Illegal dumping is far from a new problem in South Dallas, but some residents say it's getting worse.

Illegal dumping is far from a new problem in South Dallas, but some residents say it's getting worse.

"This dumping is something I've noticed within the last six months or so," John Green, a property owner, said.

According to the city of Dallas, code compliance handled nearly 800 illegal dumping cases this past fiscal year, but residents said it often took weeks to get the city's attention to have it cleaned up.

"We live here and we deserve respect and we're going to continue to fight this battle until we get it taken care of," Gail Terrell, a homeowner, said.

Ky. High School 'Adulting Class' Teaches 'Real World' Skills

A high school in Kentucky held an “Adulting Day” to teach some seniors “real world” skills like balancing a check book and dorm room cooking. (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

Terrell and others have complained to District 8 Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins, who said he agreed the problem is getting worse.

"(The city of Dallas is) shorthanded, we are 20 code officers short and those positions have got to be filled," Atkins said.

The city of Dallas said it expected to have the positions filled by February 2019. Residents said they hoped it would help, but some also believed part of the problem was a bias that continues to hang over South Dallas.

"They look at this community and us as not really being that important, and we are," Terrell said.