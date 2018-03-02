Families affected by the gas outage are getting help at the Bachman Recreation Center. A steady stream of people have gone to the center throughout the day. (Published 5 hours ago)

By the time the doors opened Friday morning, long lines had already formed outside the two information centers Atmos Energy set up for residents affected by the ongoing gas outage in Northwest Dallas.

Many of the people waiting were wearing multiple layers and wrapping themselves in blankets, having spent a chilly night in their homes with no heat and no hot water.

They were eager to receive the $1,200 in financial assistance Atmos is giving each household to help pay for hotel rooms.

"I found out about this today," said Dara Toch, who lives in the outage zone. "And it helped me figure some things out."

Atmos announced Thursday it was shutting off all gas lines in that part of the city amid fears the lines were damaged and could be leaking gas. Crews are now working to replace the older steel lines there with new, more durable PVC lines.

The outage is affecting roughly 2,800 homes in Northwest Dallas. Atmos said those customers could be without gas service for up to three weeks.

"My main concern is hot water and the heat," said Kelly Roache, who also lives in the outage zone. "Hopefully it will get back on soon."

Roache stayed in a hotel Thursday night and woke up early Friday to go pick up his check. He said while the situation is inconvenient for him and his neighbors, he appreciates that Atmos is trying to help them.

"I think Atmos is doing what they should be doing and they're treating us right," said Roache. "We just have to make do. There's nothing we can do about what happened. I think they're doing what they can do. And I applaud the folks that are in [the centers] and I feel for them -- because I'm sure there have been some irate people."



Toch echoed those sentiments.

"[The money] helps a lot," said Toch. "It's a blessing."

Atmos said customers who are still without gas after five days will be eligible for additional financial assistance.

Their two centers are located at the Bachman Recreation Center, located at 2750 Bachman Drive -- and the Walnut Hill Recreation Center, located at 10011 Midway Road.

All residents who live west of Marsh Lane should go to the Bachman Recreation Center and those live east of Marsh Lane should go to the Walnut Hill Recreation Center. Customers will need a photo ID or other proof of residence to receive financial assistance.