Dallas Resident Shot in Arm During Home Invasion: Police

A Dallas resident was shot in the arm when intruders broke into his home early Thursday morning, police said. (Published Aug. 22, 2019)

One person was wounded in a shooting and home invasion early Thursday morning at a Dallas home, police say.

The incident was reported at about 2:15 a.m. at a duplex home located in the 4300 block of Sylvester Avenue.

According to police, a resident was injured when he was shot in the arm by the intruders. He was taken by paramedics to Parkland Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said they believed more than one suspect is involved in the crime. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, according to police.

Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

Police are looking for a man seen swinging a sword during an altercation in Florida over a trash pile. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

Police said it wasn't clear if the suspects got away with any stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.