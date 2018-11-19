A Dallas real estate agent is in hospice care in El Paso nearly three weeks after traveling to Juarez, Mexico, to undergo multiple cosmetic surgeries that went horribly wrong. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Laura Avila, 36, is now breathing on her own, according to family members, but has been given little hope of making a substantial recovery.

The staff at the Rhino Clinic in Juarez administered anesthesia to Avila on Oct. 30 in advance of several planned procedures, including a nose job. But Avila never regained consciousness.

“We are hoping people cannot focus on this being a woman getting cosmetic surgery, but rather gross negligence, and the fact that we were very close to possibly losing a person very dear to us,” said Angie Avila, Laura Avila’s sister. “So, we ask for kindness and awareness.”

According to Angie Avila, medical staff at the El Paso hospital where Laura Avila was later transferred noted that the anesthesia was administered wrong, which caused, among other significant problems, major brain damage.

“[The doctors] said that she is not going to be able to eat by herself, or talk, or walk or even taste food,” said Enrique Cruz, Laura Avila’s fiancé. “She might be able to hear what we’re saying, maybe blink. But as far as being any kind of normal they don’t see her doing that.”

In the wake of Avila’s failed procedure, authorities in Mexico raided the clinic and have temporarily shut it down. No charges have been filed.