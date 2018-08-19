Dallas Priest Suspended Following Sexual Abuse Investigation

A Dallas priest has been suspended following allegations of sexual abuse that were found to be credible, according to the Diocese of Dallas. (Published 39 minutes ago)

A Dallas priest has been suspended following allegations of sexual abuse that were found to be credible, according to the Diocese of Dallas.

Bishop Edward Burns informed the parishoners of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church in a Saturday afternoon mass about the accusations made against their now-former pastor, Edmundo Paredes.

According to the Diocese, allegations of sexual abuse by Paredes came forward from three adult men. The adults said the incidents occurred more than a decade ago when they were in their mid-teens. The Diocese of Dallas said they reported the allegations to local authorities after learning of them in February.

Our news partners at the Dallas Morning News report that Paredes has fled and his whereabouts are unknown, though church officials believe he may be in his native country of the Philippines, Bishop Edward Burns said at the conclusion of 7:30 a.m. mass at St. Cecilia.



Video Shows Officer Rescue Woman From Fiery Ala. Home

The Oneonta Police Department in Alabama this week released body camera footage of a rescue from a burning building on July 3. Two officers saved two people from the structure fire, according to police. (Published 6 hours ago)

The Diocese of Dallas also said they were informed of a theft that occurred at the parish while Paredes was pastor. According to a statement, the Diocese said the priest admitted to financial misconduct. Church officials estimate he stole between $60,000 and $80,000 in cash, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Our priority was to determine the truth and protect the victims who showed courage by coming forward. With the utmost sensitivity to victims, I have pledged to continue efforts of transparency and need to make you aware of this atrocious and sad event,” Bishop Burns said to the church during his message on Saturday. “I want to assure the entire community that we are working to find solutions to create a safer environment. I offer my heartfelt apologies that these crimes have happened in your parish and please know I am praying for all victims of sexual abuse and for all of you here in the St. Cecilia community.”

Burns told parishoners the church is in the process of hiring private investigators to locate Paredes.

Video Fans Injured in Severe Weather Outside Backstreet Boys Show

The Diocese of Dallas asks anyone who has suffered abuse by church personnel to report it to law enforcement and the Diocese's Victims Assistance Coordinator at 214-379-2819.