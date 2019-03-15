Dallas Prepares for 40th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

It's the 40th year for the 4th largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in the country. One day a year, Dallas turns green as it hosts the 4th largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in the country.

"I mean, our Irish population is like, what, 3-percent? But it seems like everybody on St. Patrick's Day is all Irish, so green goes from 3-percent to 100-percent," said parade Executive Producer Mauricio Navarro. "Here we're all one color, green, and that's the only one we see. We don't see race, we don't see income, we don't see age. All we see is a sea of green having a great time."

More than 90 floats will go down the 2-mile parade route. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings will be the Grand Marshal. Security will be tight.

"There's plain clothes officers, there's tactical, there's SWAT," said Navarro. "There's a lot of security that you might not see."

In lower Greenville, 'no parking' signs are posted along residential streets. Kyle Thomas live walking distance from the parade and block party. He said he looks forward to St. Patrick's Day every year. He's not Irish. "Tomorrow I am," Thomas said showing off his new green clover suit. "This is my first year to have it."