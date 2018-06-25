Dallas Police Weighing Deep Ellum Traffic Solutions

Dallas police are considering different options to help them deal with congested streets in Deep Ellum when bars close.

Among the options, closing Elm Street to vehicle traffic in the hours before closing time, from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. from Malcolm X Boulevard to Good-Latimer Expressway. Closing Main Street is another option under consideration.

Many nights, the streets of Deep Ellum get clogged with pedestrians, cars and uber drivers, all trying to leave at the same time. The result is nobody being able to get anywhere fast, including police and emergency vehicles.

Any change would have to be approved. Other cities, like Austin and Fort Worth have made similar changes.