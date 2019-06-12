Dallas Police Union Calls for Removal of Chief

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall met with members of the Hispanic community Tuesday night at the Unidos Community Forum. (Published June 12, 2019)

A Dallas police union Wednesday called for the removal of Police Chief U. Renee Hall after a survey of members gave her an 83% 'no confidence' vote.

National Latino Law Enforcement Organization Dallas Chapter President George Aranda said Hall is 'incompetent and over her head.'

Aranda cited numerous complaints about Hall's leadership including the demotion of experienced rivals who initially competed for Hall's job, the recent rise in violent crime and disbanding the vice unit for about a year.

Aranda said 18 members of the vice unit were never charged with wrongdoing.

"Their careers were ruined. They were called criminals. Their files were secretly sent to the DA's office," Aranda said.

Aranda also said the current spike in murder and other crime has not received sufficient action.

The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas President Terrance Hopkins said his members have made no request to remove Chief Hall. Hopkins said Hall can't be blamed for problems that preceded her, like the shortage of manpower that Hopkins said is the cause for many of the department's problems.

The leader of the largest police union, the Dallas Police Association, refused to go along with the call for Hall's replacement. But DPA President Mike Mata issued a statement saying the new mayor and city council should review her performance.

"The DPA believes that all Dallas Officers should be held accountable by their job performance. Chief Hall will be graded by her results on how she has lowered crime and protected the citizens of Dallas," Mata's statement said.

A group of community activists with the Next Generation Action Network held a press conference at Police Headquarters Wednesday afternoon to support the chief and denounce the NLLEO.

NextGen leader Dominique Alexander said the NLLEO statements are an unfair attack on a black woman.

NextGen member Earnest Walker said Hall has been open to needed reforms in the police department and she deserves support.

The Dallas City Manager hires and fires the police chief.

Manager T.C. Broadnax issued the following statement:

"I am confident that Chief Hall and the dedicated officers of the Dallas Police Department are focused and committed to ensuring that the safety of our residents is a top priority.

Chief Hall’s strategic approach to restructuring DPD has helped maximize resources and align the department to be more responsive to the needs of our community. Through her leadership, Chief Hall has worked to improve efficiencies within the department, provide high quality service to every Dallas resident, enhance the department’s community engagement and outreach efforts, and address crime more proactively.