Dallas Police Targeted, Shot At After Making Arrest

A bullet hole in a squad car confirms Dallas police were targeted after making an arrest Thursday night.
Dallas police said officers on patrol along the 9200 block of Skillman Street spotted a person wanted on an active felony warrant.
Police detained the person at about 9:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven/Exxon station, confirmed the warrant and put the person under arrest without incident.
While parked outside the convenience store, someone opened fire on the officers, hitting an officer's cruiser at least once in the front left fender.
No officers were struck and no injuries were reported.
Police did not say if they were able to determine where the shots came from or why they may have been targeted. Additionally, no arrests were made in connection with the shooting.