An officer's squad car was struck in a hit-and-run outside a motel in Dallas Thursday morning.

It happened about 2:45 a.m. at the Studio 6 Extended Stay at 2395 Stemmons Trail, police said. The officer was outside the vehicle while the vehicle was hit, police said.

The patrol car was still driveable and the officer pursued the suspected vehicle but lost track of it, police said.

No other information was available.