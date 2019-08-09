Dallas Police Seeking Information in Child Exploitation Case

Dallas police are asking for the public's help with information involving a Child Exploitation Offense.

On August 6, 2019, 45-year-old Robert Howard Temple was found dead by Garland police. Temple was a suspect in a Dallas Police Child Exploitation offense and had failed to show up for a scheduled interview.

Temple was employed as a teacher at J.J. Pearce High School and it was determined he had been involved in a relationship with a student at another school.

Police are asking anyone with additional information involving Temple should contact Dallas authorities at 214-671-4215 or 214-275-1301.

