The surveillance video shows the male picking up the box and running towards a vehicle. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole a package that had been delivered to a Dallas home.

The incident occurred on March 14 at 4:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Throckmorton Street, according to Dallas police.

The surveillance video shows the male picking up the box and running towards a vehicle. It is unclear if there was anyone waiting for him.

If you recognize the man or have information related to the case you may contact Detective Janse at 214-671-8066.

Gunman Dead, 2 Wounded at Md. High School