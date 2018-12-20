Dallas Police Arrest Woman Who Stole Patrol Car

Dallas police say they are currently searching for a woman who stole a squad car. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Dallas police say they have arrested a woman who stole an officer's squad car.

Investigators say officers were in the process of arresting the woman after a major crash near East Grand Avenue and Barry Avenue.

That's when the woman was able to break free from the officer and jumped into the officers car and took off.

The squad car was later found abandoned a short distance away.

Dallas Police say the woman was taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.