Dallas Police Searching for Missing Children
Dallas Police Searching for Missing Children

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Dallas Police Searching for Missing Children
    Dallas Police Department
    Dallas Police say they are currently searching for two critical missing children who are believed to be with a 12-year-old runaway, Monday, July 29, 2019.

    Dallas police say they are currently searching for two critical missing children who are believed to be with a 12-year-old runaway.

    Willie Britt Junior III, a Black male who is 7-years-old and Faith Sophia Britt, a Black female who is 9-years-old were last seen Sunday night around 9 p.m. at 330 East Camp Wisdom Road.

    Investigators say the two children are believed to be with 12-year-old runaway named Wonderful Britt.

    Willie is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Faith is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

    Wonderful is described as a Black female who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

    Dallas police say due to Willie and Faith's age, they may be a danger to themselves.

    If you have any information about any of the children, you are ask to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

