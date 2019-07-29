Dallas Police Searching for Missing Children

Dallas Police say they are currently searching for two critical missing children who are believed to be with a 12-year-old runaway, Monday, July 29, 2019.

Willie Britt Junior III, a Black male who is 7-years-old and Faith Sophia Britt, a Black female who is 9-years-old were last seen Sunday night around 9 p.m. at 330 East Camp Wisdom Road.

Investigators say the two children are believed to be with 12-year-old runaway named Wonderful Britt.

Willie is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Faith is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Wonderful is described as a Black female who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Dallas police say due to Willie and Faith's age, they may be a danger to themselves.

If you have any information about any of the children, you are ask to call 911 or 214-671-4268.