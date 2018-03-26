Anyone with information about the man or this incident is urged to contact detective A. Barton at 214-671-3685.

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman inside her apartment.

The sketch was released Monday but the incident occurred on March 13 in the 2800 block of Clydedale Drive.

Authorities said that the victim was able to prevent the attack but the man fled on foot from the apartment complex.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, with short black and gray hair. He is between the age of 35 and 40 years, and he also has a gold “grill” teeth, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.