Dallas Police Searching for Man Caught on Camera

Dallas police are searching for a man, who allegedly gained access to a house, through an unlocked back door or possibly through a dog door.

According to police, the man took laptop computers and a Smith & Wesson handgun.

It all happened on January 7, around 11:30 p.m., when he was seen through a surveillance video walking up to the front porch of the victim’s residence.

He ran the doorbell, but no one answered. The man then walked around the residence, and that’s when, according to police, gained acces to the house.

If you recognize him or have information about the case, you are asked to contact the Northwest Investigative Unit at 214-670-6053 or by cell phone at 214-662-8269.