Dallas Police Searching for Critical Missing 27-Year-Old Man - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Searching for Critical Missing 27-Year-Old Man

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stay Safe from ID Theft with Frank Abagnale
    NBC 5 News | Dallas PD
    Manuel Conception Chavez, 27

    Dallas police are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday.

    According to police, Manuel Conception Chavez was last seen at about 10:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

    Police described Chavez as a Latin male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a star tattoo near his left eye and was believed to be driving an orange, 2007 Chevy Avalanche with Texas license plate LNH2342.

    Police said Chavez may be a danger to himself and are asking anyone with information that can help find him to call 911 or the department's missing persons unit at 214-671-4268.

    Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

    [NATL] Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

    A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices