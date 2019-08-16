Dallas Police Searching for Critical Missing 27-Year-Old Man

Dallas police are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday.

According to police, Manuel Conception Chavez was last seen at about 10:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Police described Chavez as a Latin male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a star tattoo near his left eye and was believed to be driving an orange, 2007 Chevy Avalanche with Texas license plate LNH2342.

Police said Chavez may be a danger to himself and are asking anyone with information that can help find him to call 911 or the department's missing persons unit at 214-671-4268.

