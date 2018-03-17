Dallas Police Searching for 38-Year-Old Woman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Searching for 38-Year-Old Woman

    Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old woman.

    Ruth George was last seen Saturday at 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of Ridgehaven Drive, police said. She is described as a 5-foot-5 white woman with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

    She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red lettering and gray sweatpants, and she may be barefoot, police said.

    She may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

    Anyone with George’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

