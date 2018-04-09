Dallas Police Search for Person of Interest in ATM Skimming Case

He was seen leaving the location in a newer model silver Ford 150, according to police.

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest who allegedly placed a skimmer at an ATM located inside a QT convenience store.

According to police, the man entered the business located in the 5900 block of W. Davis Street and within seconds, he placed the device on the front of the machine.

He was seen leaving the location in a newer model silver Ford 150 with an unknown license plate.

A skimming device represents a great risk for consumers since it gathers credit or debit card information, including pin numbers, according to police.

If you have any information or recognize the man, you are asked to contact detective Morris with the Financial Crimes Unit at 214-671-3506.