Dallas Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old

Police say 9-year-old Jalan Myrick was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Police in Dallas are asking for the public's help to locate a 9-year-old boy missing since Saturday afternoon.

Jalan Myrick was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Jim Miller Road, according to the Dallas Police Department. Jalan is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a lime green and gray hoodie, a red and gold Power Rangers costume and red tennis shoes. He was believed to be on foot.

Myrick might be in need of assistance, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Myrick to call 911 or 214-671-4268.