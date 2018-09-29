Dallas Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old

Nine-year-old Janiah Reyna was last seen on Sept. 11 in Oak Cliff.

Police in Dallas are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen Sept. 11, and could be with her 16-year-old sister.

Janiah Reyna was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 leaving the 200 block of W. Page Avenue in Oak Cliff, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said Reyna is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said she could be with her 16-year-old sister.

Sen. Flake Calls For Delay on Kavanaugh Floor Vote

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) on Friday called for a one-week delay of a full Senate vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, to allow time for an FBI investigation of accusations against Kavanaugh. (Published Friday, Sept. 28, 2018)

Anyone with information regarding Reyna is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.