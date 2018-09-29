Dallas Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old

Police in Dallas are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen Sept. 11, and could be with her 16-year-old sister.
Janiah Reyna was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 leaving the 200 block of W. Page Avenue in Oak Cliff, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Police said Reyna is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Police said she could be with her 16-year-old sister.
Anyone with information regarding Reyna is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.