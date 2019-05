Dallas Police say they are looking for the man accused of robbing a 95-year-old woman, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Investigators say a man and a woman robbed the 95-year-old at gun point inside a home.

The 95-year-old suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Officers later arrested 38-year-old Danielle Lozano.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Hector Enriquez, remains at large.

If you have any information about where Enriquez may be, you are ask to call 911.