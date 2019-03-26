Dallas Police Search for Man Linked to February Murder

Dallas police say they are looking for a man connected to a deadly shooting that happened in February in Far North Dallas.

There is an active murder warrant out for William Cooks, accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old David Lowe Feb. 23 in the parking lot of The Draft House in the 3900 block of Rosemeade Parkway, police said. The location is just south of the intersection of Midway Road and President George Bush Turnpike.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 23. Police said Cooks and Lowe got into a "physical altercation" inside the restaurant, and Lowe was asked to leave.

Shortly after, police said Cooks confronted Lowe, shot him multiple times and fled the scene.

Dallas police asked anyone with information pertaining to the murder or Cooks' whereabouts to contact them at 214-671-3701 or email homicide detective Andrea Isom at andrea.isom@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.