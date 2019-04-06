Dallas Police Search for Driver Who Sped Into Crime Scene

Dallas police are searching for a driver who nearly slammed into two officers working a crime scene early Saturday morning, police said. One of the officers fired at the unidentified driver, police said. (Published 24 minutes ago)

About 1 a.m., the officers were protecting a crime scene and closed several lanes of traffic but the right hand lane in the 2500 block of S. Vernon Avenue, police said.

The squad cars blocked the lanes and a gray BMW sedan approached the scene driving erratically, police said. The car turned onto Illinois Avenue. Shortly after, the BMW returned and approached the closed lanes, police said.

One of the officers used his flashlight to indicate the driver to move into the other lane, police said. The BMW didn't stop and continued toward the officer and a second officer shot at the vehicle, police said.

The first officer was able to avoid being hit and the vehicle sped away, police said. Police are continuing to investigate and search for the driver of the vehicle.

The officers were uninjured. Per Dallas Police Department policy, the officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on routine administrative leave.

No other information was available.