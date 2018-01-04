Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing Woman With Alzheimer's - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing Woman With Alzheimer's

Published at 6:06 AM CST on Jan 4, 2018

    Dallas police are asking for help locating a critical missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer's.

    According to police, Shirleanne Bowers Castle was last seen Jan. 3 at about 12 p.m. walking in the 5600 block of Marblehead Drive. She was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a wig.

    Officers said Castle may also go by the last name of Mitchell.

    Castle has Alzheimer's and may be confused, police said.

    Anyone with information that can help locate Castle is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

