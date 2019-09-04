Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 66-Year-Old Man

Enrique Fernando Robles Silva, 66, was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday walking in the 3400 block of Clarendon Drive. (Published Sept. 4, 2019)

Dallas police are asking for help locating a critical missing man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Enrique Fernando Robles Silva, 66, was last seen at about 2 p.m. walking in the 3400 block of Clarendon Drive. Officers said Silva may be confused and in need of help.

Silva is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, has black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a gray deer graphic, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information that can help locate Silva is asked to call 911 or the police department at 214-671-4268.