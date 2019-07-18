Dallas Police Search for Aggravated Assault Suspect

Dallas Police are searching for a man involved in an aggravated assault.

Dallas police are searching for a man that shot a person outside a Quik Trip located at 4767 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway on July 17.

According to police, the man was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim inside the gas station. When the victim left the store, police said the man confronted the victim and shot them.

The victim, according to police, is stable and did not sustain any life threatening injuries.

Police said the man is described as a black male between the ages of 18 - 25, tall and thin build, wearing a black t-shirt with a white design, a white band on his right wrist, and shorts with reflective material on the side.

If anyone has any information that can lead to the man’s identity of the suspect, Dallas police ask you to contact Detective M. Bailey at 214-671-3621, or by email at Meghan.Bailey@dallascityhall.com

Information leading to the arrest of this man could be rewarded with $5,000.