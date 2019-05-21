The transgender woman whose April assault in a Dallas parking lot went viral was shot and killed Saturday morning, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Police say three different attacks on transgender women, including the death of Muhlaysia Booker, all have similarities.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Dallas Police ask for help from the public to solve the crimes.

The first happened in October of 2018 when 29-year-old Brittany White was found fatally shot in a vehicle parked in the 7100 block of Gayglen Drive, near South Jim Miller Road, in southeast Dallas, according to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

The second happened in April 2019 when a transgender woman was stabbed multiple times near the intersection of Spring Avenue and Lagow Street.

The third happened in May 2019 when Booker was found shot to death just about three miles from the same intersection where the second crime happened.

Maj. Vincent Weddington with the Dallas Police Department noted during the press conference that two of the victims got into a car with someone, and the third let someone into her car.

"Everyone needs to be vigilant and pay attention to their surrounding when they're out in public and use caution when interacting socially," said Weddington.

Investigators are currently working to determine if any of the crimes should be considered hate crimes. Police also said they have not found a definite link among the attacks.

DPD will host a town hall meeting where they will discuss the department's LGBT community outreach at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Resource Center on Cedar Springs Road.