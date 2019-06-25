Dallas Police Release Sketch of Sex Assault Suspect

Dallas Police have released a sketch of a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Dallas Police have released a sketch of a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas.

Investigators say the woman was walking near the 2500 block of McKinney Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Friday.

That's when she was approached by a man who forced her to the ground and assaulted her.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, wearing dark colored clothing and rubber work style boots. He was about 5'10" tall and weighed 160-180 pounds with dark black hair that was combed back.

The woman was able to resist the suspect by screaming and fighting.

The man then fled northbound on Routh Street from McKinney Avenue.

Police warn people in that neighborhood to be alert of their surroundings and report anyone to police that matches this description.