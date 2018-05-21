Dallas Police Release Photo of Oak Lawn Attack Suspect

Dallas Police released a photo of a suspect in the most recent attack in the Oak Lawn neighborhood, Monday, May 21, 2018.

Dallas Police released a photo of a suspect in the most recent attack in the Oak Lawn neighborhood.

The latest attack happened at 1:41 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Knight and Brown Streets.

Investigators said two victims were crossing the street when a silver SUV pulled up to the stop sign. Witnesses told police that is when a woman inside the SUV started yelling homosexual slurs towards the victims.

The woman and a man then exited the vehicle and began to assault the victims and stole a cell phone. The woman and man then got back in the SUV and drove off.

The SUV is described as silver in color and believed to be a Nissan Murano with a partial Texas plate of KRK.

The woman is described as white female, 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and between 20 and 30-years-old. She was described as having long brown hair and wearing a dark denim jumpsuit and wedge shoes.

The man is described as a white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and between 20 and 30-years-old. He was described as wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Dallas Police investigators have categorized this attack as a hate crime. If you have any information, you are ask to call Detective Reece at (214)671-3629.



