Dallas Police Release ‘Disturbing’ Footage of Woman Who Died

By Tom Steele - The Dallas Morning News

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Dallas police have released footage showing a woman who died after being taken into custody last year.

    Diamond Shari Ross, 34, was arrested Aug. 18, 2018, and died the following day from an overdose of PCP.

    The Police Department said Wednesday evening that it was releasing the footage from an officer’s body camera and dash camera and from inside the the jail “in an effort to be transparent.” The woman’s family has been notified about the footage, officials said.

    Go here to read the rest of the story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

