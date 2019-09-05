Dallas Police Promote Community Engagement

Dallas Police promoted community engagement to help fight crime with a second annual North Texas Law Enforcement Summit held Thursday at Dallas Fair Park.

"Our effort, our focus is on increasing safety, building bridges," Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall told visitors as the summit began.

Police agencies from around the region were invited to share strategy.

"It's really about how do we build our efforts as we move into 21st century policing. A lot of different communities are adopting those tenets," said Joli Angel Robinson, manager of the Dallas PD office of Community Affairs.

Engagement involves a focus on embracing diversity and sensitivity, according to the Dallas police officers who are assigned as liaisons to various communities.

Dallas Police Sergeant Robert Munoz is the Latino Community Liaison.

"It's important that we keep building relationships, especially with immigration concerns. We still want our community to continue calling 911," Munoz said.

Senior Corporal Amber Roman is the LGBTQ+ Community Liaison.

"One of the key points about crime prevention is having a community that feels that there is a police department that's there for them," Roman said.

This year, residents were also invited to attend the summit, to tell police what kind of engagement they expect.

Crime victim Susan Mahoney was left paralyzed by an accident with a drunk driver. She is now attending law school.

"I'm part of the community and I believe that it's a two-way street. If we learn about what the police officers in the community are doing, we have a better outcome as citizens," Mahoney said.

A speaker at the summit was former Dallas Police Major Andy Harvey, now the police chief in Palestine in Anderson County.

Harvey promoted shifting the focus for police away from just tracking numbers and crime statistics. Instead he said police should focus on quality contact with every resident.

"And we're better. We're excellent. We're treating people with fairness, with dignity, with respect, have better outcomes," Harvey said. "All those other things we want from the numbers - like combating crime and those things - that will happen as a result of that."

At a time when there are around 700 fewer Dallas Police officers than there were just eight years ago, the department is still devoting time and resources to greater community engagement.