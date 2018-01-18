Dallas Police to Help Monitor Businesses' Surveillance Video

Business owners in Dallas may soon be able to get an extra layer of security from the Dallas Police Department. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

A pilot program called "Project Green Light" is expected to roll out sometime in February, allowing business owners to get high-definition surveillance cameras monitored by Dallas police.

"This will be an opportunity for them to buy into the program, to better protect their business," said Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway.

The businesses will have to buy into the program, Caraway added, and they will post signage out front saying they are a Green Light business.

"They'll have a higher quality of cameras that can give a better detail of the suspect," Caraway said.

The program is already a success in Detroit, where Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall was assistant chief before coming to Dallas.

"It'll be monitored by the Dallas police," Caraway said. "We can tune right in on the scene, in live time."

"What would be different is I would have eyes on this place all the time, and they could make a decision immediately," said Rose Harvey, who owns Off the Bone Barbeque on South Lamar Street near DPD headquarters.

The restaurant already has 12 surveillance cameras, but may add more from the Dallas police when they become available.

"We actually have to have a third party call us when the alarm goes off, and then we have to make a decision as to whether they send someone out," Harvey said.

Details are still being worked out, including the total cost to the department and any businesses that become part of the program.

"For our security, for the facility's security, for the neighborhood's security I think would be great," Harvey said.