A photo of Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa, who was killed in the line of duty, was featured on a tweet send out by the president of the Dallas Police Officer Association Mike Mata in response to the Nike ad that featured Colin Kaepernick, Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The National Association of Police Organizations is calling for a Nike boycott in response to the endorsement deal between the apparel giant and Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started a wave of protests among NFL players during the national anthem over social injustice, police brutality and other social issues.

The new ad has prompted a flood of debate online.

On Tuesday, a Dallas police officer killed in the line of duty has been brought into the debate about what real sacrifice looks like.

Patrick Zamarripa’s memory lives on in South Fort Worth.

“He lived here,” said Valerie Zamarripa looking around her parent’s home. “He knew he could come anytime to grandma’s house.”

A picture hanging on the wall is her daily reminder of her Dallas police officer son and all that he gave.

“I still see it every day, every night,” she said. “I still cry every day, every night.”

She did not expect to see the same photo in black and white tweeted by some in the Dallas Police Department and the president of the President of the Dallas Police Association.

“I cried when I saw that this morning,” she said with a smile. “It’s bittersweet to see his picture that I see every day here but with those words. It speaks all.”

The words:

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.

These words appear in the new ad with Kaepernick’s face.

“It’s very disrespectful,” said Zamarripa. “What has Colin done? He’s still walking around. Football teams don’t want him, but he’s still walking around.”

"I don't see [Kaepernick] as a hero. What has he done? He's not sacrificing his life, or hasn't. So my son and the other officers and many other officers all over the world have sacrificed their life in the line of duty to protect innocent people," she said.

In Kaepernick’s case the former player may have sacrificed his football career to speak out against social injustice and police brutality.

It is a cause Zamarripa understands.

“I think [Kaepernick] should’ve done it different, not on the field because they get paid millions of dollars,” she said referring to Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem.

But to know real sacrifice, she says, is to know her son and the four other officers killed July 7, 2016 in downtown Dallas.

“It cost him his life,” she said. “It cost the other officers their life too. $20,000,000 is it all about money? Why? What’s a life worth?”

The grieving mother hopes there’s a change when it comes to the face behind the message.

“Not just for my son but for others too,” she said. “If [Nike] wants to do something for them, call us. Maybe we can talk. Until then, I won’t be wearing my Nike things.”

Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Officer Association tells NBC 5 his tweet was his own personal opinion and does not speak for the police union.

Nike is the official outfitter of the NFL and in a statement the league says it ‘believes in dialogue, understanding and unity.’

The NFL adds ‘the social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.’