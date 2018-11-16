A Dallas police officer had her foot run over while she was trying to stop a trio of suspected burglars -- and still managed to arrest one of them, police said.

It happened a little after midnight Friday at The Arts apartment complex near the intersection of Routh Street and Ross Avenue in Downtown Dallas.

The officer, whose name has not been released, lives at the complex and was off-duty at the time. She was in the parking garage when she saw three people trying to break into a vehicle, police said.

She confronted them -- at which point, two of the people got into a car and drove off, running over her foot in the process, police said.

Toddler Towed With Car, Left in Freezing Lot Overnight

A 4-year-old girl was left alone inside a minivan overnight in a Milwaukee tow lot, authorities said. An impaired driver was pulled over and arrested for operating while intoxicated. Officers removed a 10-month-old child from the vehicle but left the 4-year-old girl, who spent the night in the tow lot where temperatures dropped to 19 degrees. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

The third person tried to flee on foot, but the officer chased him down and took him into custody, police said.

Police are still searching for the other suspects.

The officer's injuries aren't serious. She was treated and released at the scene.