A Dallas police officer was injured when his squad car was struck early Saturday, police say.

The car had been parked at an accident and was blocking the ramp from Interstate 635 to the Dallas North Tollway northbound about 12:50 a.m. when it was hit by a gray Toyota.

The Toyota was in the left middle lane when another vehicle veered in front of the vehicle. The driver attempted to take evasive action but lost control on the wet road and spun multiple times before hitting the back of the squad car, police said.

The officer, who had a minor abrasion to his forehead from the airbag, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not intoxicated and does not face any criminal charges, police said. It was not clear if the driver was injured.

From midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to close to 100 major accidents, including 65 on the highway.