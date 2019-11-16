Dallas Police Officer Faces Charges of Tampering With Evidence - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Officer Faces Charges of Tampering With Evidence

The officer has been with the Dallas Police Department since May 2004

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Police Officer Faces Charges of Tampering With Evidence
    NBC 5 News

    A 16-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department was arrested Saturday for tampering with evidence, Dallas police say.

    Senior Cpl. Angel Herring turned herself in at Tri-City Jail in DeSoto Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Tri-City Jail serves Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Lancaster.

    Police said Herring has been with the department since May 2004 and served in the legal service unit. The charges for tampering with physical evidence were filed by the Dallas Police Department.

    Herring was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the department's internal affairs division.

    Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’

    [NATL] Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’

    Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, responds to a tweet President Donald Trump published about her record as an ambassador.

    (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices