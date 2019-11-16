A 16-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department was arrested Saturday for tampering with evidence, Dallas police say.

Senior Cpl. Angel Herring turned herself in at Tri-City Jail in DeSoto Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Tri-City Jail serves Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Lancaster.

Police said Herring has been with the department since May 2004 and served in the legal service unit. The charges for tampering with physical evidence were filed by the Dallas Police Department.

Herring was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the department's internal affairs division.

Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’