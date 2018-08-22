Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Felony Charge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Felony Charge

Senior Cpl. Joe Ramos Jr. was placed on administrative leave Wednesday

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago

    DeSoto Police Department
    Dallas police say one of their own officers has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.

    The department reports that Senior Cpl. Joe Ramos Jr. was placed on administrative leave and turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after a first-degree felony warrant was issued.

    Sgt. David Williams, a police spokesman in the nearby suburb of DeSoto, says the investigation originated with their agency and referred to prosecutors.

    Williams declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation, but said a Dallas County grand jury indicted Ramos and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He said Ramos has been released on bond.

    Ramos had been assigned to the Dallas Police Department open records unit and has been with the agency since July 1997.

