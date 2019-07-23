Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Published 47 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    A Dallas police officer was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a family member, the Dallas Police Department wrote in a Facebook post late Tuesday night.

    Kevin Thomas turned himself in after the warrant was issued by the Lancaster Police Department, Dallas police said.

    Thomas joined the department in May 2014 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, police said.

    He was placed on administrative leave while internal affairs investigates the incident.

