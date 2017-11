The Dallas Police Department announced on Wednesday that one of their own officers had been arrested and is now facing theft charges. Officer Christopher Hankins was arrested on Wednesday by Dallas police officers. Hankins is now facing Misdemeanor A Theft charges.

Hankins has been with the Dallas Police Department since August 2014. He has now been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.



