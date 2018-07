A Dallas police officer was arrested on Tuesday and is facing harassment and assault family violence charges, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Officer Jerry Tames was arrested by officers in the Dallas Police Department's Public Integrity Unit.

Officer Tames has been employed with the Dallas Police Department since May of 2014. He was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

Officer Tames has been placed on administrative leave during the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.



