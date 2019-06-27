A Dallas Police Officer has been arrested, accused of tampering with government records.

Officer Matthew Rushing turned himself into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday.

Tampering with government records is a state jail felony.

Officer Rushing is also facing fraudulent use or possession of identifying information charges, which is a second degree felony.

The officer was placed under investigation by the department's public integrity unit after receiving an external complaint earlier this month.

Officer Rushing has been with the Dallas Police Department since December 2008 and was assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

If you have ever been issued a ticket by Officer Matthew Rushing with the Dallas Police Department, email us at newstips@nbcdfw.com.

