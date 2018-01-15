Dallas Police Officer & Dart Officer Injured in Downtown Dallas

A Dallas Police Officer and a DART Officer have both been injured after a foot chase with a suspect in downtown Dallas. (Published Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018)

A Dallas Police officer and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer have been injured after a foot chase with a suspect in downtown Dallas.



This happened in the 400 block of N Lamar Street inside a parking garage.



The suspect was detained less than a block away at 1000 Ross Avenue and was not hurt.

A DART official said the DART officers were asked to assist Dallas police with a foot chase downtown. The DART officer was transported to the hospital, but his injuries were not considered life threatening.



Dallas police said their officer was also hurt and taken to the hospital, but only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

